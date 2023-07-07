 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
LG그룹
Finance

Seoul shares open sharply lower on Fed rate hike woes, Samsung earnings

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 7, 2023 - 09:43       Updated : Jul 7, 2023 - 09:43
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks got off to a weak start Friday amid concerns over the US Federal Reserve's additional rate hikes and Samsung Electronics' poor earnings guidance.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index dropped 23.55 points, or 0.92 percent, to 2,532.74 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

All US stock indexes finished lower Thursday with investors' concerns over the Fed's potential additional rate hikes following stronger-than-expected US employment data.

In Seoul, most of the big-cap shares were trading in negative terrain.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics plunged 1.4 percent after its second-quarter operating profit was estimated to have plunged about 96 percent from a year earlier amid an extended slump in the semiconductor business.

No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix also dropped almost 1.7 percent and leading chemical producer LG Chem went down 0.75 percent.

Top automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia also retreated 1.45 percent and 2.25 percent, respectively.

Battery makers were mixed.

Market leader LG Energy Solution gained 0.71 percent with expectations on strong second-quarter earnings guidance set to be released later in the day, but its smaller rival Samsung SDI slid 1 percent.

LG Electronics also fell 1.76 percent ahead of the release of second-quarter earnings guidance later in the day.

The local currency was trading at 1,310.10 won against the US dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 9.20 won from Thursday's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
LG그룹
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114