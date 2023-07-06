[Today’s K-pop] TXT tops Oricon chart with 2nd Japan LP

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

Tomorrow X Together's second Japanese studio album placed atop Oricon’s daily album rankings dated for July 4, according to the chart announced Tuesday. LP “Sweet” also was No. 1 on Line Music’s real-time albums chart, as was the music video for main track “Sugar Rush Ride (Japanese Ver.)” on its weekly music videos chart. Its first LP in Japan, “Still Dreaming” from January 2021, hit the Billboard 200 at No. 173 and landed atop Oricon’s daily, weekly and weekly combined album rankings. The five bandmates greeted about 1,000 fans who won a raffle at the showcase in Tokyo on Wednesday to celebrate the release of the album. Separately, the band uploaded a teaser video for the single “Do It Like That,” made in collaboration with the Jonas Brothers, Thursday. The tempo dance tune full of summer vibes is to be unveiled Friday. Fifty Fifty stays on Billboard amid conflict with agency

(Credit: Attract)



Rookie girl group Fifty Fifty's surprise hit "Cupid" extended its streak on Billboard's Hot 100 to a 15th week, as the single maintained the No. 24 spot on the chart dated for July 8. This renews its record streak as the longest for a K-pop girl group. "Cupid" entered the main singles chart at No. 100, only four months since the group debuted, another record for a K-pop act, and climbed up to No. 17 in May. The foursome canceled a string of activities, however, including shooting a music video for the song it sang for the movie "Barbie" and participating in KCON LA 2023. Since mid-June, Fifty Fifty has been entangled in a legal dispute with agency Attract over contractual issues. The first hearing was held Wednesday. Le Sserafim drops 1st English-language remix

(Credit: Source Music)

Le Sserafim surprised fans with an English-language version of “Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard’s Wife” on Thursday. It is the group’s first song in the language and Heo Yunjin translated the lyrics herself. The original version, a B-side track from first full album “Unforgiven,” gained popularity especially for its well-choreographed performances. It ranked No. 70 on Billboard’s Global 200 dated July 1 and No. 35 on its Global Excl. the US chart, after hitting the charts at No. 160 and No. 89, respectively, three weeks earlier. Meanwhile, the quintet will hold concerts in Seoul on Aug. 12-13 to kick off its first tour, Flame Rises, which will bring the group to three cities in Japan as well as Hong Kong, Indonesia's capital Jakarta and Bangkok, through early October. NCT127’s Disney+ documentary to look back on childhood

(Credit: SM Entertainment)