Highway project struck down over allegations against first lady’s family

Minister of Land and Transport, Won Hee-ryong, speaks at a meeting with ruling People Power Party leaders on Thursday. (Yonhap)

A government plan to build a highway connecting Seoul with a county near the capital city was rescinded Thursday, after the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea raised allegations of possible favors having been granted to the family of the first lady.

Earlier this week, the Democratic Party suggested the construction plan was tweaked so that the highway passes by a piece of land owned by the first lady’s family.

After a meeting with ruling People Power Party lawmakers Thursday morning, Minister of Land and Transport Won Hee-ryong announced the ministry was scrapping the highway building plan altogether, denying the Democratic Party’s accusations as “complete fabrications.”

“We’ve come to the conclusion that there is no way to put a stop to the malicious fake news perpetuated by the Democratic Party,” he said, explaining the decision. “The plan for developing a highway between Seoul and the county under this administration will be withdrawn immediately.”

Won, a onetime presidential hopeful, said he would not object to an investigation into the allegations raised by the Democratic Party if need be.

“If the allegations have any substance, I would be chiefly responsible as the minister of land. I invite the Democratic Party to file charges against me, if they are confident enough to do so, and I would gladly face an investigation,” he said.

“I’m putting not only my position as minister, but my political career on the line. I can do so because I know the allegations to be false.”

The presidential office has yet to officially comment on the Democratic Party's claims surrounding the highway plan.