Subscription sharing on rise amid streaming boom

(123rf)

Ahn Hye-ji, 29, used to spend 13,500 won ($10.32) per month on Netflix, but has recently cancelled her subscription. Instead, she has found a way to pay for the streaming service on an hourly basis, which costs only a fraction of the monthly subscription fee. “There are many reality shows and drama series that are streamed exclusively on certain platforms. It is a waste of money to subscribe to so many different platforms," Ahn said. She found people sharing their streaming accounts for an hourly fee via the messaging app KakaoTalk.

A screenshot shows an open chat room named “OTT rental service” on KakaoTalk, where people can rent access to various streaming platforms for a couple of hours or a week. (KakaoTalk)

In one open chatroom on the app, titled “OTT rental service,” renting someone’s account for Netflix, Disney+, Wavve, or Tving costs just 100 won for an hour and 500 won for the whole day. The chatroom has over 350 members, and the owner of the accounts changes the password after the lending period is over. “I found the account-sharing scheme to be quite reasonable,” Ahn said. Ahn added that, thanks to the chatroom, she has been watching Disney+ for two hours a day after work, which costs just 1400 won a week. As the cost of living continues to rise, more Koreans are turning to subscription sharing to save money on streaming content while gaining wider access to different platforms. On the neighborhood-based secondhand marketplace platform Karrot Market, one can easily find postings looking for someone to split subscription fees for streaming platforms. One posting suggested a deal in which four people would split the price of a 99,000 won yearlong subscription to Disney+.

A screenshot shows an ad on Karrot looking for individuals to share a yearlong subscription to Disney+. (Karrot Market)