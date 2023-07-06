 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
KIS
Business

STX to launch online B2B trading platform

By Yu Ji-soo
Published : Jul 6, 2023 - 14:26       Updated : Jul 6, 2023 - 15:17
STX's headquarters in Jung-gu, Seoul. (STX)
STX's headquarters in Jung-gu, Seoul. (STX)

Although various business models such as the business-to-consumer, or B2C, model have consistently trended in South Korea, they are not always an attractive choice for foreign investors for several reasons, such as the limited size of the domestic market, competition in logistics management and decreased profitability.

As these issues are becoming widely recognized, there have been efforts from companies to revamp existing B2C platforms into global B2B, or business-to-business, platforms. As the B2B trading sector subsequently undergoes a shift to digital platforms, general trading company STX's “Trollygo” is poised to make a significant impact with its launch in the third quarter of this year.

"We will spearhead a new model within the market, changing the paradigm of the trading industry," STX said.

Trollygo will be the industry's first B2B platform that enables online trading of raw materials and industrial goods such as metals, steel, energy, eco-friendly materials and defense-related products.

The digitalization of the transaction of such products has largely been hindered due to longstanding traditional offline transactions. However, STX seeks to break that barrier by leveraging its knowledge and experience to develop tools for managing large quantities of information and innovating internal processes.

With its data-centric management approach and the support of a robust global network, Trollygo aims to revolutionize supply chain management and provide a customer-engaging mega-platform.

STX plans to invite verified vendors by reviewing their track records, revenue scales and production capacities. It will also manage the risks associated with offline transactions by facilitating the accurate and specific exchange of information between key stakeholders.

In particular, it is expected to aid small to medium domestic companies that face challenges in domestic and international sales by supporting independent trade transactions, STX said.

The company has also already secured a competitive edge in operating B2B platforms by operating subsidiaries and branches across the world while yielding a completely dollar-based revenue.

Accordingly, investors both domestically and internationally are eyeing the platform's potential for scalability and reduced logistics costs.



By Yu Ji-soo (jisooyu123@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114