 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Business

Samsung’s new foldable phones to be unveiled on July 26 in Seoul

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Jul 6, 2023 - 11:39       Updated : Jul 6, 2023 - 11:39
Samsung Electronics’ invitation to the upcoming unpacking event for its new Galaxy foldable devices (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung Electronics’ invitation to the upcoming unpacking event for its new Galaxy foldable devices (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics on Thursday sent out invitations to the “Join the Flip Side” unpacking event for its new foldable smartphone series later this month in Seoul, marking the tech giant’s first Galaxy Unpacked on its home turf.

Samsung will kick off the summer edition of its unveiling event at Coex, one of South Korea's largest convention and exhibition centers, in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, at 8 p.m. on July 26. The event will also be live-streamed on the company’s website, its newsroom and its official YouTube channel.

"A new cultural driver is coming. Come along on our journey to discover an all-new Galaxy as we showcase our latest technologies designed to open possibilities and transform lives," Samsung said in its invite. "It's going to make you want to join the flip side."

Samsung will also host a live viewing event on an outdoor screen for passersby at Seoul Plaza in front of Seoul City Hall. There will also be live performances before and after the Unpacked at the plaza and booths for people to try out the new devices.

For over a decade -- starting with the very first Unpacked in March 2010 in Las Vegas -- Samsung has held Unpacked events in key cities around the world including New York, San Francisco, London, Berlin and Barcelona. In February, it held an event in San Francisco to unveil its flagship Galaxy S23 smartphones.

The tech giant highlighted its very first unveiling event in Seoul, describing the venue as “a place where traditional culture and futuristic visions intersect to inspire global trends and game-changing innovation.”

Although the company did not include specific devices to be unveiled at the upcoming event as usual, industry sources expect Samsung to showcase its new foldable smartphones, tentatively dubbed the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, as well as the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Tab S9 tablets.

The new Galaxy Z Flip is rumored to have a substantially larger external display than its predecessor, while the new Galaxy Z Fold is expected to sport a new waterdrop-shaped hinge to lessen the crease on the main screen.

Sources said that the latest smartphone devices are likely to be released on Aug. 11 in major countries around the globe.



By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
LG그룹
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114