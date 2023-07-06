S. Korea identifies remains of another Korean War soldier

A soldier engages in a mission to excavate the remains of a S. Korean solider killed during the 1950-53 Korean War in May 2018 (Ministry of National Defense)

S. Korea's military has identified the remains of another soldier killed during the 1950-53 Korean War, some five years after their discovery at a former battle site, the defense ministry said Thursday.

The ministry's Agency for KIA Recovery and Identification and the Army's 21st Infantry Division recovered the remains of No Gwan-su, who held a rank equivalent to the current sergeant, in Yanggu, 113 kilometers northeast of Seoul, in 2018. KIA stands for killed in action.

The agency later identified the remains as his through a DNA analysis using a sample from his son.

Having voluntarily joined the military in May 1951, No died in a major battle around Yanggu in October that year. He was 22.

A ceremony marking his return to his family is set to take place in a home of his bereaved family in Seoul later in the day.

S. Korea has so far identified the remains of 213 service members killed in the conflict since it launched the excavation project in 2000. (Yonhap)