 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

S. Korea identifies remains of another Korean War soldier

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 6, 2023 - 11:31       Updated : Jul 6, 2023 - 11:31
A soldier engages in a mission to excavate the remains of a S. Korean solider killed during the 1950-53 Korean War in May 2018 (Ministry of National Defense)
A soldier engages in a mission to excavate the remains of a S. Korean solider killed during the 1950-53 Korean War in May 2018 (Ministry of National Defense)

S. Korea's military has identified the remains of another soldier killed during the 1950-53 Korean War, some five years after their discovery at a former battle site, the defense ministry said Thursday.

The ministry's Agency for KIA Recovery and Identification and the Army's 21st Infantry Division recovered the remains of No Gwan-su, who held a rank equivalent to the current sergeant, in Yanggu, 113 kilometers northeast of Seoul, in 2018. KIA stands for killed in action.

The agency later identified the remains as his through a DNA analysis using a sample from his son.

Having voluntarily joined the military in May 1951, No died in a major battle around Yanggu in October that year. He was 22.

A ceremony marking his return to his family is set to take place in a home of his bereaved family in Seoul later in the day.

S. Korea has so far identified the remains of 213 service members killed in the conflict since it launched the excavation project in 2000. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114