 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Business

LGES, Stellantis reach agreement with Canada on subsidies for Ontario plant

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 6, 2023 - 09:19       Updated : Jul 6, 2023 - 09:24
Stellantis Chief Operating Officer Mark Stewart (left) and the head of LG Energy Solution's advanced automotive battery division, Kim Dong-myung, pose for a photo at the ceremony announcing their joint venture to build an electric vehicle battery plant in Ontario, Canada, on March 23, 2022. (LGES)
Stellantis Chief Operating Officer Mark Stewart (left) and the head of LG Energy Solution's advanced automotive battery division, Kim Dong-myung, pose for a photo at the ceremony announcing their joint venture to build an electric vehicle battery plant in Ontario, Canada, on March 23, 2022. (LGES)

LG Energy Solution Ltd. said Thursday its joint venture with Stellantis N.V. has reached an agreement with the Canadian governments on the terms of subsidies for the construction of its electric vehicle battery plant in Ontario.

The binding agreement puts the construction of the battery module manufacturing facility in Windsor back on track immediately, the companies said, about two months after they suspended the project over a delay by the Canadian federal and local governments in setting the conditions for the government incentives that would align with the US Inflation Reduction Act.

"We are pleased that the federal government, with the support of the provincial government, came back and met their commitment of leveling the playing field with the IRA. This collective effort enabled the deal to close, and we are now resuming construction on the site in Windsor," Mark Stewart, Stellantis' chief operating officer for North America, said in a release.

"We are happy to finally move forward with building the country's first major battery plant and be a central part of the local battery ecosystem," said Kim Dong-myung, president and head of LGES' advanced automotive battery division.

In May, LGES and Stellantis said they had halted the construction of the battery module factory amid apparent haggling between the Canadian federal and provincial governments over who should pay more incentives.

While the battery cell plant was still under construction, the decision put the brakes on what will be a more than 4.8 trillion-won ($3.6 billion) joint venture between the world's second-largest battery producer and No. 4 automaker.

LGES and Stellantis launched their joint venture, NextStar Energy, in March last year, to build an EV battery manufacturing plant with an annual production capacity of 45 gigawatt hours.

The Ontario plant aims to be completed in the first half of 2024.

The output from the Ontario plant will be supplied to Stellantis assembly plants in the area, which manufacture its famous brands, such as Chrysler and Jeep SUVs. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114