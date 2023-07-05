[Graphic News] 60% of Americans say gun violence is ‘very big’problem: poll

A Research Center poll shows 60 percent of Americans believe gun violence is a very big and growing national problem. But the poll also shows an even split as to whether gun ownership increases or decreases safety.

The majority, 58 percent, said US gun laws should be more strict. A bare majority of 51 percent of white Americans wanted stricter laws, while 77 percent of Black Americans supported stricter gun laws.

The vast majority - 88 percent - supported keeping mentally ill people from buying guns.

A strong majority of 79 percent supported making 21 the minimum age one can legally buy a gun.

The Pew survey of 5,115 Americans was conducted June 5-11, 2023. (UPI)