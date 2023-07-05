[Korea Quiz] What are “cagongjok?"

Q: Which of the meanings of the following words is not included in the Korean portmanteau “cagongjok”?

a. studying

b. cafe

c. enjoying

d. tribe

Cafes are found in almost every nook and cranny of Seoul, as well as elsewhere throughout the country.

A common sight in these establishments is individuals sitting at tables meant for four, engrossed in intellectual activity -- predominantly studying -- with their headphones on.

These individuals have come to be called "cagongjok," a blend of the words "cafe," "gongbu" (studying) and "jok" (tribe). The term directly translates to "a tribe of people who study at cafes," and these cafe-goers are currently the subject of intense debate in Korea.

Recently, the controversy was further fueled by one cafe owner’s complaint about a customer who allegedly brought not only their laptop but also their printer to set up a makeshift office in a cafe, raising concerns about the cafe's profitability.

Answer: (c)