Green fuels forum to be held next week

A list of scheduled programs at the upcoming 2023 International Green Fuels Symposium on July 11 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul (Korea Automobile Journalists Association)

The Korea Automobile Journalists Association, the US Embassy in South Korea and the US Grains Council are set to co-host the 2023 International Green Fuels Symposium on July 11 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Jongno-gu, Seoul.

Sponsored by the South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport, the Ministry of Environment, and the Korea Biofuels Forum, this year’s theme is “The Role of Green Fuels in Realizing 2050 Carbon Neutrality”.

The event will explore recent global policy trends of eco-friendly fuels such as bioethanol, renewable synthetic fuels and sustainable aviation fuels, along with the current situation in Korea. Realistic and effective policy solutions for carbon reduction in the transportation sector will also be shared.

“As the climate crisis worsens, the international community and businesses are proposing various policies and alternatives to reduce carbon,” said Choi Dae-yul, chairman of the Korea Automobile Journalists Association.

“This will be an opportunity to explore the status of green fuel policies, distribution and technology at home and abroad, and to propose practical directions and policy alternatives for carbon reduction in the transportation sector.”

In the first session of the symposium, representatives from participating organizations will give presentations on various topics. Among these representatives is Mike Lorenz, senior vice president of the American biofuel trade association Growth Energy, who will present on "Global and US Ethanol Policy Trends and Prospects." Lee Ui-sung from the Argonne National Laboratory will present on "Carbon Reduction Effects of Ethanol and Opportunities for Further Reduction Based on Life Cycle Analysis."

Other experts will share their views on eco-friendly fuels as well.

The presentations will be followed by a panel discussion led by Kim Jung-in, professor of environmental economics at Chung-Ang University. Panelists include Kim Jae-Kyung, research fellow at the Korea Energy Economics Institute, among others.