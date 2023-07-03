Seoul Arts Center features rising new musicians, Rachmaninoff in 2 upcoming series

South Korea's top performing arts institute Seoul Arts Center has prepared two series featuring rising talent at a relatively unknown facility.

Inchoon Art Hall, which opened on Aug. 28, 2020, has 100 seats, allowing for an intimate setting for both the performers and the audience.

Titled “The Next,” one of the series feature the next generation of Korean classical talent, introducing 10 rising young musicians selected by the Seoul Arts Center. The series kicked off in May with pianist Ye Su-ah and will run in earnest in the second half of 2023 with a lineup of percussionist Gong Sung-yeon, violinist Kim Jae-won and pianist Choi Hyeong-rok in September; pianist Kim Joon-hyung and trumpeter Baek Do-young in October; pianist Lee Dong-ha in November; and pianists Park Jin-hyung and Jeon Se-yoon and violist Yoon So-hee in December.

Ticket prices for “The Next” is 30,000 won.