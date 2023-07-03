Seoul Arts Center features rising new musicians, Rachmaninoff in 2 upcoming series

South Korea's top performing arts institute Seoul Arts Center has prepared two series featuring rising talent at a relatively unknown facility.
Inchoon Art Hall, which opened on Aug. 28, 2020, has 100 seats, allowing for an intimate setting for both the performers and the audience.
Titled “The Next,” one of the series feature the next generation of Korean classical talent, introducing 10 rising young musicians selected by the Seoul Arts Center. The series kicked off in May with pianist Ye Su-ah and will run in earnest in the second half of 2023 with a lineup of percussionist Gong Sung-yeon, violinist Kim Jae-won and pianist Choi Hyeong-rok in September; pianist Kim Joon-hyung and trumpeter Baek Do-young in October; pianist Lee Dong-ha in November; and pianists Park Jin-hyung and Jeon Se-yoon and violist Yoon So-hee in December.
Ticket prices for “The Next” is 30,000 won.
Another series, the Rachmaninoff Series, commemorates the 150th anniversary of the Russian composer’s birth and 80th anniversary of his death.
The series, which will showcase Rachmaninoff's compositions through various arrangements such as duets, four hands, preludes, and etudes, will kick off on Friday with pianists Bae Jae-sung and Sun Youl, who together form Duo Harang on July 7. November and December will see the combination of Rachmaninoff's music and four award-winning pianists -- Yoon A-in on Nov. 11, Kim Su-yeon on Nov. 28 and Kim Do-hyun and Lee Hyuck on Dec. 28.
“We will provide support for them to gain stage experience, allowing the audience to be part of the meaningful moments in the young musicians' journey towards becoming top-tier artists,” SAC CEO Chang Hyoung-joon said.
Ticket prices for “Rachmaninoff Series” are 50,000 won.