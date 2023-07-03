Architect Thomas Heatherwick shows how he makes places that elicit emotions

British architect Thomas Heatherwick (Suum Project)

How architecture can evoke emotions within people in places is one of the primary questions for British architect Thomas Heatherwick in designing buildings. The “Heatherwick Studio: Building Soulfulness” exhibition shows how the architect and his team try to answer that question. Heatherwick Studio has brought together some 30 projects carried out for the past 29 years evolving around the concept of “soulfulness.”

An installation view of Heatherwick Studio's model for the "Little Island" public park on New York's Pier 54 (Suum Project)

“When you are creating places, the intellect matters, the heart matters and also the hand matters. In projects, we are trying to think about craft more and thinking about emotion more, but also about ideas from the intellect,” Heatherwick said on Wednesday at Culture Station 284 in Seoul. Opened in 1925 and known as the old Seoul Station building, the space functions as a cultural complex. The exhibition was co-curated by Suum Project based in Seoul and Mori Art Museum in Tokyo. After being shown in Tokyo until June 5, the exhibition has arrived in Seoul, along with the architect’s model for “Soundscape” on Nodeul Island, a large man-made island in the Han River. It is one of the designs entered in a Seoul city government project competition to redesign the island. “Seoul has huge resource that you are not using enough of yet,” he said of Han River. “Normally in the mindset of people in a city, they feel the city is intense, you escape the city and you go to a countryside. I think there is an opportunity for Nodeul Island as a place you escape to."

An installation view of Heatherwick Studio's model for "Soundscape," a proposed redesign of Nodeul Island (Suum Project)

Heatherwick and his team propose to transform the island into a dynamic destination for the celebration of music. “Soundscape” aims to introduce 6,000 square meters of new music space on the island that encompasses concerts to street performance for a variety of music genres, from classical to K-pop. As an architect, he does not approach his job as “designing structures,” but rather as making places where people engage and that elicit the emotions of those visiting the place. “We felt there is an opportunity not (just) about design, but to make a place that is more public and social,” he said of his proposal for Nodeul Island. The exhibition consists of seven sections: coming together; experiencing sculptural space; feeling nature in urban space; connecting with everyone; bringing old to the future; playing and using; and samples and sketches.

An installation view of sketches and models from Heatherwick Studio at Culture Station 284 in Seoul (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald)