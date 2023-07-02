Public theater Quad to showcase two anticipated hybrid performances

Vocalist Seo Do (third from left) is set to perform "Everything OK" with Ahn Eun Me Company at the Quad, this weekend. (SFAC)

Two hybrid performances that feature a mix of traditional and modern are set to kick off at the Quad, a public theater operated by the Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture, in Daehagno, in July.

“Everything OK,” set for Friday-Sunday performances, is a new collaborative work by contemporary dancer-choreographer Ahn Eun-me's dance company and vocalist Seo Do from the Seo Do Band.

Seo Do Band is known for pioneering the Joseon Pop genre, a term now used to refer to music that has a popular appeal but retains traditional Korean musical elements. "Joseon" refers to the name of the dynasty that ruled the Korean Peninsula from 1392 to 1910.

The retro-styled performance will center on the music of celebrated female singers of the 1970s and 1980s, including Yoon Si-nae, Lee Eun-ha, Jung Mi-jo and Jung Hoon-hee.

Their nostalgic songs will be sung by Seo Do, who started pansori at the age of five, with a visual spectacle created by seven dancers from Ahn Eun Me Company. The choreographer will apply her iconic colorful style to the stage costumes and designs.

There will be no designated seats as the venue seeks to remove the boundaries between the stage and the audience. After each performance, there will be a signing event with Seo Do and Ahn.