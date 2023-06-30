Shinhan, Woori chairmen celebrate 100 days in office

Shinhan Financial Group Chairman Jin Ok-dong and Woori Financial Group Chairman Yim Jong-yong are celebrating their first 100 days in office back-to-back this week with their business focuses set on overseas operations and internal administration.

While Jin has been primarily focused on global expansion, Yim's attention has been more directed toward improving overall transparency and corporate governance. Jin and Yim hit their first 100 days on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

From the beginning, the Shinhan chair did not hide his primary ambition to expand the financial group's presence overseas. In April, he visited Japan as his first overseas business trip since taking the office.

During the visit, he took part in investor relations events and met with Japanese institutional investors. The chairman, who is also known as a Japanese market expert, had meetings with officials from Mizuho Bank, the Bank of Japan, Nomura Securities and Daiwa Securities among others to explore collaboration opportunities.

Jin became familiar with the Japanese financial market when launching and supporting Shinhan Future’s Labs Japan as the CEO of Shinhan Bank in 2015.

In June, Chairman Jin embarked on a visit to European countries including the Netherlands, France and the UK.

During this trip, he met with the financial group’s strategic partner BNP Paribas, a French bank that has cooperated with Shinhan Financial Group since 2001. BNP Paribas is currently the fourth-largest shareholder of Shinhan Financial Group.

According to industry sources, Chairman Jin is expected to shift his focus slightly slightly toward positioning the group as the top financial firm in Korea during the second half of this year.

Despite Shinhan Financial Group securing its position as a leading financial firm with a net profit of 4.64 trillion won ($3.51 billion) last year, it relinquished its top ranking to KB Financial Group in the first quarter of this year with a net profit of 1.38 trillion won.