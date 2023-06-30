 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
LG그룹
Business

SK Biopharmaceuticals acquires 60 percent stake in Proteovant Therapeutics at W62b

By Yu Ji-soo
Published : Jun 30, 2023 - 16:42       Updated : Jun 30, 2023 - 16:42
(SK Biopharmaceuticals)
(SK Biopharmaceuticals)

SK Group’s pharmaceutical arm, SK Biopharmaceuticals, said Friday that it has decided to acquire a 60 percent stake, or 40 million shares, in US biotech company Proteovant Therapeutics for 62 billion won ($47 million).

This deal size is equivalent to 19.6 percent of the Korean company’s total equity capital.

Established in New York in 2021, Proteovant Sciences is a 60:40 joint venture between Swiss biotech company Roivant Sciences and SK Group.

SK Biopharmaceuticals expects that the transaction will help the firm to secure targeted protein degradation technology to treat patients with debilitating diseases like cancer.

Targeted protein degradation refers to an emerging drug discovery process that can potentially be used to treat infectious diseases. Essentially, the process selectively eradicates disease-causing proteins from cells by using small molecules called degraders or proteolysis-targeting chimeras to redirect the cell's natural protein degradation machinery to target those problem proteins.

Lee Dong-hoon, the current CEO of SK Biopharmaceuticals, was directly involved in the establishment of Proteovant Therapeutics during his tenure as the head of SK Bio Investment Center.



By Yu Ji-soo (jisooyu123@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114