 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Business

S. Korea, Slovenia seek stronger ties in EVs, logistics

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 30, 2023 - 11:39       Updated : Jun 30, 2023 - 11:39
This photo shows the ceremony to sign a memorandum of understanding between KOTRA and Slovenia's SPIRIT Slovenia Business Development Agency in Seoul on Thursday. (Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency)
This photo shows the ceremony to sign a memorandum of understanding between KOTRA and Slovenia's SPIRIT Slovenia Business Development Agency in Seoul on Thursday. (Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency)

South Korea and Slovenia discussed ways Friday to enhance bilateral cooperation on electric vehicles, logistics and advanced industries, Seoul's industry ministry said.

During the meeting with Slovenia's economic minister, Matjaz Han, in Seoul, Seoul's Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun pointed to the recent growth in the EV market in the European nation and voiced expectations for stronger ties in the related sectors, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Ahn also asked for Slovenia's effort to address the difficulties of South Korean auto and auto part exporters using the port of Koper due to the recent increase in cargo volume there.

Ahn sought Slovenia's support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan, the ministry said.

Han said his nation wants to further strengthen the relationship with South Korea regarding EVs and other industry sectors, it added. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
LG그룹
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114