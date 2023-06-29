Summer queens Oh My Girl to return with new album in late July

K-pop girl group Oh My Girl is making its long-awaited full-unit comeback with a new album in late July.

Oh My Girl’s new album will be released next month, a year and four months after the act dropped its second LP “Real Love,” according to WM Entertainment on Thursday.

The seven-member group debuted in April 2015 with its EP “Oh My Girl" and has since released hit singles such as “Nonstop,” “Dolphin,” and “Dun Dun Dance.”

The line of successful, bright and energetic hit tracks released in time for the summer season garnered Oh My Girl the nickname of “summer queens.”

These tracks have been streamed more than 100 million times earning a Platinum Certification granted by the music streaming tracker Circle Chart.

Oh My Girl further entrenched itself in the K-pop industry as summer queens with the LP “Real Love” released last year.

Its titular track, “Real Love,” topped major local charts and local music TV programs, and the music video of the titular track surpassed 10 million views on YouTube in just a day following its release.

“Real Love” also topped the iTunes’ K-pop Album chart in four different regions.

The group is currently working on its upcoming album, the details of which are yet to be unveiled.