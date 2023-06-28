Gordon Ramsay Burger to open 2nd South Korean location in Busan

Michelin-star chef Gordon Ramsay will open his second burger restaurant in South Korea in the southern city of Busan this week, officials said Wednesday.

The newest Gordon Ramsay Burger will open in Shinsegae Centum City Department Store in Busan on Thursday. It will be the gourmet burger chain's second location in South Korea, joining the Seoul restaurant that opened last year, according to the company.

Various types of burgers, fries and drinks will be on the menu, and some 100 seats will be available at the Busan store, it added.

Burgers are priced at 30,000 won ($22.93) on average. Ramsay's burger restaurant is famous for the 1966 burger that costs 140,000 won and is only available in South Korea.

Global burger chains have been opening stores here as the dish gains popularity among young Koreans. The country's market for burgers grew nearly 30 percent from 2015 to 2020, according to the data from Euro Monitor.

On Monday, South Korea's first Five Guys burger restaurant opened in Gangnam, southern Seoul. South Korea became the sixth Asian country to have a store of the US burger chain famous for large quantities of french fries and free peanuts.