National

[Best Brand] SPEP offers professional English learning courses for domestic, int'l firms

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Jun 28, 2023 - 19:41       Updated : Jun 28, 2023 - 19:41

A promotional image of SPEP (SPEP)
A promotional image of SPEP (SPEP)

At a time when English skills in the business sector play a pivotal role in communicating and securing business deals, global education firm SPEP provides tailor-made language education and human resources consulting of professionals at local and overseas companies.

The business language education provider develops its learning material based on its client’s needs and wants and operates an in-house research and development center comprising international and domestic English and business professionals.

Under the brand philosophy of “Value Beyond Language Fluency,” the global education company offers a slew of essential professional business skills such as communication, business etiquette, cultural understanding, global leadership and trends, as well as negotiation and presentation skills.

The courses are offered both online and offline, including phone calls, study sessions through online-video courses and the brand’s self-made SPEP mobile application dedicated to allowing clients to schedule their time to study in all spaces at all times.

“We will continue supporting R&D to provide advanced and customized curriculum and consulting (for clients) depending on their needs. We will also aim to enhance customer satisfaction through a better learning environment and improve education through AI,” an official at SPEP said via a press release.



By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com)
