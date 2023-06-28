 Back To Top
Business

[Best Brand] Easydew releases new high-tech skin care lineup

By Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Jun 28, 2023 - 17:41       Updated : Jun 28, 2023 - 17:41
Easydew's new malatoning product lineup (Daewoong Pharmaceutical)
Easydew's new malatoning product lineup (Daewoong Pharmaceutical)

Easydew, the skin care brand under Daewoong Pharmaceutical, said it will be releasing a new line of functional cosmetics amid the increased demand for beauty products that provide health benefits.

Daewoong Pharmaceutical said Easydew recently unveiled a new product line dedicated to targeting hyperpigmentation and freckles.

The lineup consists of three products including Melatoning Cream, Melatoning Sun Cream, and Melatoning Sun Cushion.

According to the pharmaceutical firm, the products offer potent solutions for a slew of skin afflictions by combining high-performance ingredients that enhance the power of the skin barrier.

Specifically, Melatoning Cream, which consists of Easydew's skin-whitening components including niacinamide, inhibits the activity of melanin pigments in the user's skin to prevent freckles and blemishes.

Meanwhile, Melatoning Sun Cream blocks ultraviolet rays and blue light from reaching the skin, through the combination of ferulic acid and French coastal pine bark extracts -- which are known for their functions to prevent skin aging.

Melatonin Sun Cushion focuses on soothing damaged skin with calamine and madecassoside, ingredients which help with skin dryness.

The newly released products' functions will be heightened when used with Easydew's flagship product, the company said.

Easydew previously released DW-EGF Melatoning One Day Ampoule, a premium skin whitening product on May.

The product uses DW-EGF, the world's first commercialized pharmaceutical ingredient that helps stimulate cell proliferation and regeneration.

For the sale of the recently released products, Easydew added it will be expanding its direct-to-consumer sales strategies, by expanding its online sales.

“By diversifying beyond traditional distribution channels centered around clinics and hospitals, the brand aims to enhance accessibility and provide customers with increased opportunities to experience its exceptional range of products,” said an official from DN Cosmetics via a press release.

"This strategic shift (will) ensure a seamless connection between Easydew's products and services, offering customers a more holistic shopping experience," he added.



By Lee Yoon-seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com)
