Korean Russian sanctioned over NK weapons programs

South Korea unveiled sanctions on a Russian citizen of Korean descent and his company, as well as on a separate North Korean citizen and a joint venture run by the two individuals, in Seoul's latest efforts to crack down on North Korea’s attempts to fund its weapons programs.

Choi Chon-gon, the first ever ethnic Korean to face such unilateral sanctions by Seoul, set up Hanne Ulaan, a company in Mongolia, to bankroll Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs. Choi also founded a joint venture called Epsilon with a North Korean citizen, according to the South Korean Foreign Ministry.

“The sanctions we announced today on Choi and the (other businesses and an individual) will raise awareness of the international sanctions the North is facing,” Lee Jun-il, director general for North Korean nuclear affairs, said.

The official assisting South Korea’s chief nuclear envoy was referring to United Nations Security Council resolutions prompted by Pyongyang’s nuclear buildup. The sanctions ban individuals and entities from joint work with the isolated country.

The ministry added that Choi had fled to Russia to avoid investigations Korean police were conducting into his alleged financial wrongdoing. What those allegations are, however, cannot be disclosed, the ministry noted, without elaborating.

The latest sanction is part of the Yoon administration’s pressure campaign against North Korea, a country that is still defying international sanctions and is refusing to return to nuclear talks. Earlier this month, the Yoon government imposed unilateral sanctions on Kimsuky, a state-backed North Korean hacking group.

At the time, South Korea and the US issued a warning about the group in a joint statement, with Seoul slapping a ban on the group for the first time. The group is known for collecting intelligence on national security and foreign policy issues involving the Korean Peninsula from individuals and institutions.

Since May last year, when President Yoon took over, the government has sanctioned a total of 45 individuals and 47 entities believed to have ties to North Korea’s weapons programs.

Despite the rounds of sanctions, North Korea has said South Korea and the US need to drop what it calls anti-North Korea policy for the regime to return to talks. Seoul and Washington have refused to do so.