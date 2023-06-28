Fifty Fifty applies for injunction to suspend exclusive contract with agency Attrakt

All four members of rising K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty have applied for an injunction to suspend their exclusive contract with their agency Attrakt.

Members Keena, Aran, Sio and Saena have applied for an injunction to suspend their exclusive contract with Attrakt on June 19 to the Seoul Central District Court, according to their legal representative Barun Law on Wednesday.

“Such a measure was taken for breach of contract by Attrakt and for having lost trust with the members. We’ve requested corrective action for several issues related to the breach of contract, but instead of responding to such requests, Attrakt consecutively released press statements that have tarnished the members’ reputations,” claimed Barun Law.

“Attrakt failed to provide a clear explanation for its breach of contract and rather claimed the members were approached by a third party wanting to poach members of Fifty Fifty. Attrakt also disclosed a member’s health condition without that member’s consent, which deeply disappointed the group members.” The name of the third party was not disclosed.

The breach of contract includes improper compensation and forcing a member to participate in scheduled activities despite poor health.

“No third party was involved in this decision made solely by the members. We ask Attrakt to stop harming the members’ reputations,” said Barun Law.

“We are well aware of how this is an important period for us and also of how the public is worried about us. None of us have taken part in anything wrong. We made this decision to truthfully and honestly go in the right direction we want to go. Our only desire is to get back to our fans that support us as soon as possible. We promise to continue being independent and hard-working artists,” the four members said in a press statement released by their legal representatives.

Meanwhile, headaches are mounting for Attrakt as it became embroiled in a separate legal battle against a smaller firm led by a producer behind one of Fifty Fifty's hits.

Attrakt released a press statement on Monday claiming that a subcontracted outsourcing company approached Warner Music Korea to sell off the girl group, and demanded an explanation on the matter.

Warner Music Korea, which has been working as the group’s global distributor since April, denied such allegations through a press statement on Monday.

"We have made every effort to provide our capabilities and network to enhance the remarkable achievements attained by Fifty Fifty and its agency. However, we are deeply disappointed by the unsavory allegations that have been raised,” said Warner Music Korea.

Attrakt announced Tuesday that the subcontracted outsourcing company is The Givers led by producer Siahn, who took part in producing the hit single “Cupid” with which Fifty Fifty shot to fame.

The same day, the agency took legal action against Siahn and three others on allegations of fraud, obstruction of business and damaging electronic records.

“The Givers also discretely took over the copyright of the song ‘Cupid’ in the process of buying its copyright from foreign composers,” said Attrakt.

Currently, Ahin, Keena, and Siahn are those with the copyrights to the song enlisted by the Korea Music Copyright Association.