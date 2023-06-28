Pianist Rudolf Buchbinder expresses undying love for Beethoven

Austrian pianist Rudolf Buchbinder is finally bringing all 32 Beethoven piano sonatas to South Korea, marking his 60th cycle since he embarked on the journey in the 1970s.

Starting from Wednesday, he takes the stage seven times at Seoul Arts Center through July 9.

Several hours before his first performance of the complete Beethoven piano sonata cycle, for which he will perform Nos. 1, 4, 10, 13 and 14, the famed "Moonlight Sonata," he met with reporters and delved into his dedication to Beethoven, a “great composer and revolutionist.”

“I grew up in a small room with an upright piano. Above the piano, there was a portrait of Beethoven. Since then, the image of him has followed me all along,” Buchbinder said during a press conference at Ode Port in Apgujeong, southern Seoul, Wednesday.

Since 2012, the pianist, now 76, has been a regular guest in Seoul, captivating audiences with his renditions of Beethoven's piano sonatas and piano concertos. The current visit marks his eighth trip to South Korea and stands out as the first time he will perform all 32 piano sonatas.

“What’s more significant than this milestone of 60th rendition of all 32 Beethoven piano sonatas is that I perform in Seoul, a city I hold dear to my heart for its audience,” he said. “It's astonishing to witness the growing popularity of classical music among young people. This is not the case in Europe."