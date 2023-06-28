 Back To Top
Business

[Best Brand] Beating summer heat with Pocari Sweat

By Yu Ji-soo
Published : Jun 28, 2023 - 14:01       Updated : Jun 28, 2023 - 14:06
Dong-A Otsuka's Pocari Sweat product lineup (Dong-A Otsuka)
Dong-A Otsuka's Pocari Sweat product lineup (Dong-A Otsuka)

Dong-A Otsuka, South Korea’s leading beverage maker, initiated a campaign with the government to promote nationwide efforts in overcoming this summer’s expected heat waves.

The company announced that it launched the second annual "Beat the Heat Campaign" from June 22 to 23 in collaboration with the Ministry of the Interior and Safety and the Korean Red Cross, following the first campaign held last year.

The company kicked off the event at the Olympic Park Foreon in Gangdong-gu, Seoul, in partnership with Daewoo Engineering & Construction.

This campaign was aimed at raising awareness about the safety and health measures that must be taken during heat waves. This includes the importance of staying indoors and getting enough shade and rest, as well as replenishing liquids and staying hydrated to prevent heat-related accidents or illnesses such as heat exhaustion or stroke.

The event also provided educational lessons on handling heat-related emergencies and performing CPR, highlighting the extra caution that vulnerable demographic groups must take. These groups include the elderly, children or people like construction workers who work outdoors.

Pocari Sweat, Dong-A Otsuka’s widely-loved ion supply drink, will also serve as the official beverage of this year’s 25th World Scout Jamboree, to be held from Aug. 1 to 12 in Saemangeum, North Jeolla Province. This will be the second time that Korea hosts the Jamboree following the 17th Jamboree held at Seoraksan National Park back in 1991. Some 43,000 youth from over 150 countries across the world are expected to attend.

Dong-A Otsuka and its partners will also support the youth participating in this event.

Along with its sweet and refreshing taste, Pocari Sweat contains sodium, magnesium, calcium and other essential minerals. It closely resembles the electrolyte composition of natural body fluids, making it a fast and efficient source of hydration, especially during strenuous activities or profuse sweating.



By Yu Ji-soo (jisooyu123@heraldcorp.com)
