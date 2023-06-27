No more ‘chimaek’ picnics by Han River?

People enjoy 'chimaek' -- a popular combination of fried chicken and beer among Koreans -- at Han River Park in Seoul. (Courtesy of Korea Tourism Organization)

For some, a picnic in Seoul is synonymous with “chicken and beer by the Han River.”

The combination of fried chicken and beer is so popular in Korea that it even has its own term -- "chimaek," a combination of "chicken" and "maekju (beer)." And relaxing on picnic mats or in pop-up tents along the river while enjoying chimaek has long been a cherished summer ritual for many.

Hungry Seoulites can order chicken to be delivered to their location at any of the Han River parks, while canned beer is well stocked at riverside convenience stores.

But these beloved chimaek picnics are a subject of debate, with authorities contemplating a ban on drinking in public spaces.

Ban drinking by the Han?

On June 7, the Seoul Metropolitan Government submitted an ordinance bill with the aim of establishing a legal framework to designate alcohol-free zones in public places. This could include parks, playgrounds for children, government offices, child care facilities and kindergartens.

Once the bill is passed by city council, it is expected to take effect after a period of 12 months.

If individuals are caught by district officials while consuming alcohol within the designated alcohol-free zones, they could be fined 100,000 won ($76).

Exactly which public areas or facilities would fall under the proposed drinking ban has not yet been decided, officials said.

“The designation of no-alcohol zones will take place only after collecting opinions from citizens and experts. We aim to avoid excessive restrictions by designating only certain areas or regulating outdoor drinking at specific times to reduce the inconvenience of citizens,” said a city official who wished to remain anonymous.

But the city government recently decided to put the plan on hold, largely due to rising complaints from citizens who love the carefree atmosphere of Han River parks as they are now.

"There is not enough consensus over the issue. We will closely monitor the trend of public opinion and discuss the matter at a later time," the official said.

Alcohol-free zones on the rise

Seoul’s initiative to limit alfresco drinking in public aligns with revisions to the National Health Promotion Act in June 2021, authorizing the designation of no-drinking zones by local authorities.

There are many regions that already introduced liquor control zones in accordance with the revised bill.

At Millak Waterside Park, a popular tourist spot in Suyeong, Busan, where more than 900,000 people visited last year, picnicgoers will be banned from drinking outdoors from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. beginning July 1. A fine of 50,000 won will be imposed on violators.

“With the increased number of tourists coming to the park for drinking, residents have been suffering from noise, the stink of food waste and litter on the street. We have tried various methods such as free distribution of trash bags and clean-up activities, but the problems have continued. Banning drinking is our last resort,” a city official said.

Earlier in January, the county of Okcheon in North Chungcheong Province started to prohibit drinking in 103 designated public locations, including parks, schools and youth facilities.

Goyang in Gyeonggi Province also designated 344 parks, playgrounds for children, and public cultural facilities for families as controlled drinking zones in the same month. The new rules took effect in May.

Wonju in Gangwon Province will restrict public drinking in 89 playgrounds next year.