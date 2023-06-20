What 'cagongjok' reveal about Korean culture, psyche

A portmanteau of three Korean words meaning cafe, study and tribe, "cagongjok" is the most controversial group of cafe-goers in South Korea. (123rf)

South Korea may not be the birthplace of coffee and cafe culture, but its passion for both is extraordinary, rivaling that of cafe meccas such as Italy and France. Cafes are found in almost every nook and corner of Seoul, as well as elsewhere throughout the country. A common sight in these establishments is individuals occupying tables meant for four, engrossed in their intellectual activities, predominantly studying, with their headphones plugged in. These individuals are called "cagongjok," a blend of the words "cafe," "gongbu" (studying) and "jok" (tribe). The term directly translates to "a tribe of people who study at cafes," and these cafe-goers are currently the subject of intense debate in Korea. Recently, the controversy was further fueled by a cafe owner’s complaint over customers bringing not only their laptops but also printers to set up a makeshift office. Where did cagongjok come from? What do they reveal about Korean culture? Here, we explain this phenomenon piece by piece, starting with "ca," the first part of the word.

A printer is set up on a table at a cafe in this photo shared by a cafe owner who claimed that "cagonjok" are damaging the profitability of cafes. (Online community on Naver)

"Ca" as liminal space The residential landscape of Korea's urban centers provide convenience, with housing complexes and shopping areas arranged in close proximity. In this environment, cafes are easily accessible, offering individuals the opportunity to change their physical surroundings to optimize their study and work environment. Choi, a resident of a studio apartment, prefers to separate his living space from his workspace. "Whenever I return home after work, I can't help but succumb to laziness,” he told The Korea Herald. For him, the allure of a cafe lies in its environment free of the distractions at home. "Distance is also a crucial factor in my choice of a cafe. The closest one to my residence is a mere two-minute walk away. That's where I always go to study,” said Choi, who only wanted to be identified by his surname. A 20-something office worker surnamed Kim, who recently moved into a studio apartment, finds his room too stuffy and cramped for any productive activity. “I prefer working in a spacious cafe where I can foster creativity. Being surrounded by other people who are studying and working also helps me stay focused," he said. Situated in between solitude and communal ambiance, cafe regulars work alone while simultaneously being with other people -- an almost paradoxical juxtaposition. They are in a psychologically ambiguous space between the social atmosphere of a cafe and personal seclusion. Lee Eun-hee, professor of consumer studies at Inha University, expands on this phenomenon, noting the inclination of younger generations to seek out cafes for studying and work as a means of immersing themselves in a social environment. "Cafes serve as a haven of social comfort for individuals living alone, compensating for the absence of direct interpersonal interactions," she said in an interview with The Korea Herald. "Moreover, in the presence of other people, these cafe-goers create their own enclosed physical and psychological space for studying, with the help of noise-canceling headphones." “Gong” as self-development Putting the cagongjok phenomenon into perspective also provides a fresh perspective on the act of studying, or gongbu. Cafes are not only popular among students, but also among those in their 20s and 30s who enthusiastically utilize them as work and study spaces. A study conducted by the job search platform Job Korea shed light on the practices of self-improvement among office workers from the so-called MZ generation, which refers to millennials and Generation Z born between 1981 and 2005. Of the 182 participants surveyed, 3 out of 5 used cafes for work and studying. Notably, 37.2 percent of the respondents used cafes to study foreign languages, marking the highest percentage. This is followed by 32.2 percent who focused on gaining expertise in specific fields and 31.4 percent who aimed to obtain career certifications. Almost half of the respondents view these efforts as a means of cultivating their overall competence. Even after graduating from institutes of higher education, many individuals are motivated to become better versions of themselves. According to professor Lee, this trend not only has to do with the hypercompetitiveness of Korean society, but also the flexible working hours and workspaces of the digital era, where technological advancements have empowered individuals to study and work in almost any location, with cafes serving as a popular choice.

People study at a cafe in Seoul on Feb. 2. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)