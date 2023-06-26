 Back To Top
National

S. Korea approves plan to upgrade K9 howitzers

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 26, 2023 - 20:10       Updated : Jun 26, 2023 - 20:10
This file photo, taken Aug. 4, 2022, shows a K9 self-propelled howitzer firing a shell during an exercise at a training field in Paju, 37 kilometers north of Seoul. (Yonhap)
This file photo, taken Aug. 4, 2022, shows a K9 self-propelled howitzer firing a shell during an exercise at a training field in Paju, 37 kilometers north of Seoul. (Yonhap)

South Korea's defense authorities on Monday endorsed a plan to upgrade the homegrown K9 self-propelled howitzer to bolster its strike capabilities, the state arms procurement agency said.

The Defense Project Promotion Committee gave the nod to the 2.36 trillion-won ($1.81 billion) basic plan for the second upgrade project of the K9 scheduled to run through 2027, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.

The "Block-I" upgrade project seeks to automate the ammunition loading process of the K9's main gun to reinforce its swift strike capabilities and enhance combat efficiency, it said.

DAPA added that the automation is expected to reduce the number of personnel required to operate the self-propelled howitzer and improve the crew members' safety.

The K9 has served as a key artillery asset for the Army and the Marine Corps since it was first delivered to the military in 1999.

