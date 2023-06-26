[Today’s K-pop] Ateez hits Billboard 200 at No. 2 with 9th EP

(Credit: KQ Entertainment)

The ninth EP from Ateez debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 2, according to the publication’s preview article on Sunday in the US. “The World Ep. 2: Outlaw” notched second place on the main albums chart, marking a career-high for the band. “The World Ep. 1 Movement” from July last year was No. 3 on the chart, while first single “Spin Off: From the Witness” in December was No. 7. The mini album sold over 1.52 million copies in its first week, another record for the eight-piece act, after logging 750,000 sales on the first day. The EP landed atop iTunes albums charts in 36 regions as well as Oricon’s daily album ranking. It also made UK’s Official Albums Chart Top 100 at No. 10, becoming the second K-pop boy band to make the top 10 of the chart, joining only BTS. Blackpink adds Hanoi to Asian leg of world tour

(Credit: YG Entertainment)

Blackpink will hold concerts in Hanoi, Vietnam on July 29 and 30, YG Entertainment announced Monday. This expands the Asian leg of its Born Pink tour to 13 regions and 26 concerts in total. The Vietnamese gig will be held at My Dinh National Stadium, which accommodates an audience of up to 40,000, a first for a K-pop girl group. Meanwhile, the record-setting quartet will make its festival debut in the UK on July 2 at British Summer Time Hyde Park in London, as the first K-pop headliner. On July 15, the foursome will hold an encore concert in Paris at the national stadium of France, returning to the French capital after about seven months. Oh My Girl to return late next month: report

(Credit: RBW Entertainment)

Oh My Girl will bring out a new album at the end of July, according to a local media report Monday. It has been nearly 1 1/2 years since second studio album “Real Love,” although the group dropped the special single “Miracle” in April to mark its eighth debut anniversary. About two months after the release of the second LP, Jiho decided not to renew her contract and left the group. It will be the first full-group album since it reorganized into a six-member act. The bandmates have been pursuing individual careers since the reshuffle, appearing in TV dramas and variety shows. Yooah put out her second solo EP, “Selfish,” in November. On July 16, the group will perform at a group concert hosted by RBW Entertainment. Hwang Minhyun to tour Asia as soloist

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)