SK Group said Monday that a total of 4,273 children in Vietnam have received surgeries treating facial deformities over the past 27 years as part of the firm's social contribution project there, called Smile For Children. The project was launched in 1996 in partnership with Korean medical institutions and volunteers, with SK covering all costs worth a total of some 4 billion won ($3 million).

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com