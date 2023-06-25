N. Korea voices 'strong' support for Russia over Wagner's armed rebellion

A man waves the Russian national flag as the members of Wagner group prepare to pull out from the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to their base in Rostov-on-Don late on Saturday. Rebel mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin who sent his fighters to topple the military leaders in Moscow will leave for Belarus and a criminal case against him will be dropped as part of a deal to avoid "bloodshed," the Kremlin said on Saturday. (AFP-Yonhap)

North Korea's vice foreign minister voiced his "strong" support for any decision by the Russian leadership over the recent armed rebellion by the Wagner mercenary group, according to the North's state media Sunday.

Vice Foreign Minister Im Chon-il made the remarks during his meeting with Russian Ambassador to the North Alexander Matsegora earlier in the day, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Im "expressed firm belief that the recent armed rebellion in Russia would be successfully put down in conformity with the aspiration and will of the Russian people, saying the DPRK will strongly support any option and decision by the Russian leadership," the KCNA said, using the acronym of the North's full name.

Im also expressed his confidence that Russia's army and people will overcome their ordeals and "heroically" emerge victorious in the war with Ukraine, it added.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of Wagner Group, launched an armed revolt against the Russian military leadership Friday, ordering his troops to march on Moscow. But he halted his armed forces' advance to Moscow a day after a deal, brokered by Belarus, was reached with the Kremlin.

North Korea has been strengthening its ties with Russia despite international condemnation of the war, amid allegations that Pyongyang has provided arms to Moscow for use in the war. (Yonhap)