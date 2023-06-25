 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Life&Style

Art fair featuring Lee Ufan, Takashi Murakami to kick off at Shilla Hotel

By Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Jun 25, 2023 - 16:17       Updated : Jun 25, 2023 - 16:17
"Sweets in Show Window" by Lee Heum (GIAF)

An art fair featuring a collection of 1,800 art pieces by renowned and emerging artists is set to kick off at the Shilla Hotel in Jung-gu, central Seoul, from Friday to Sunday.

The Grand International Art Fair will feature some 60 galleries and 300 artists highlighting the works of internationally recognized artists alongside promising talent. This is the first time in eight years that an art fair is held at the hotel, which is expected to span across 67 rooms.

Works of renowned figures such as South Korean painters Lee Ufan, Park Seo-bo and Lee Bae, American figurative artist Alex Katz, Swiss-born artist Ugo Rondinone and Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami will be showcased.

The fair will focus on small and medium-sized artworks, offering an intimate exploration of the latest art trends. Moreover, a dedicated space will facilitate consultations between collectors and gallerists.

Poster for 2023 The Grand International Art Fair (GIAF)
Poster for 2023 The Grand International Art Fair (GIAF)

Chang Seun-heun, chairman of the GIAF committee, expressed his enthusiasm about the event.

"GIAF has successfully organized 20 art fairs in collaboration with various companies. By inviting distinguished customers from major financial sectors, Shilla Hotel guests and patrons of various brands, we are committed to promoting participating galleries and artists," said Chang.

The Corso Gallery, which has operated 20 art fairs in hotels around Seoul, Busan, Daegu, Ulsan and other locations in Korea over the past 10 years, has re-established its brand as GIAF this year.

The Korea Herald is co-hosting the event in celebration of its 70th anniversary.

The VIP viewing of the art fair will take place 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, offering exclusive access. The 2023 GIAF will open its doors to the general public on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets for the art fair will be available to the general public starting Tuesday through Ticket Link and Interpark. Tickets cost 15,000 won.



By Hwang Dong-hee (hwangdh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114