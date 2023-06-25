Art fair featuring Lee Ufan, Takashi Murakami to kick off at Shilla Hotel

An art fair featuring a collection of 1,800 art pieces by renowned and emerging artists is set to kick off at the Shilla Hotel in Jung-gu, central Seoul, from Friday to Sunday.

The Grand International Art Fair will feature some 60 galleries and 300 artists highlighting the works of internationally recognized artists alongside promising talent. This is the first time in eight years that an art fair is held at the hotel, which is expected to span across 67 rooms.

Works of renowned figures such as South Korean painters Lee Ufan, Park Seo-bo and Lee Bae, American figurative artist Alex Katz, Swiss-born artist Ugo Rondinone and Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami will be showcased.

The fair will focus on small and medium-sized artworks, offering an intimate exploration of the latest art trends. Moreover, a dedicated space will facilitate consultations between collectors and gallerists.