Art fair featuring Lee Ufan, Takashi Murakami to kick off at Shilla Hotel

An art fair featuring a collection of 1,800 art pieces by renowned and emerging artists is set to kick off at the Shilla Hotel in Jung-gu, central Seoul, from Friday to Sunday.
The Grand International Art Fair will feature some 60 galleries and 300 artists highlighting the works of internationally recognized artists alongside promising talent. This is the first time in eight years that an art fair is held at the hotel, which is expected to span across 67 rooms.
Works of renowned figures such as South Korean painters Lee Ufan, Park Seo-bo and Lee Bae, American figurative artist Alex Katz, Swiss-born artist Ugo Rondinone and Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami will be showcased.
The fair will focus on small and medium-sized artworks, offering an intimate exploration of the latest art trends. Moreover, a dedicated space will facilitate consultations between collectors and gallerists.
Chang Seun-heun, chairman of the GIAF committee, expressed his enthusiasm about the event.
"GIAF has successfully organized 20 art fairs in collaboration with various companies. By inviting distinguished customers from major financial sectors, Shilla Hotel guests and patrons of various brands, we are committed to promoting participating galleries and artists," said Chang.
The Corso Gallery, which has operated 20 art fairs in hotels around Seoul, Busan, Daegu, Ulsan and other locations in Korea over the past 10 years, has re-established its brand as GIAF this year.
The Korea Herald is co-hosting the event in celebration of its 70th anniversary.
The VIP viewing of the art fair will take place 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, offering exclusive access. The 2023 GIAF will open its doors to the general public on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tickets for the art fair will be available to the general public starting Tuesday through Ticket Link and Interpark. Tickets cost 15,000 won.