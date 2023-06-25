[Herald Interview] Korea an ideal landing spot for megasized data centers

John Pritchard, the head of the tenant advisory group and global services at Cushman & Wakefield Korea, calls Korea a competitive investment destination for hyperscale data centers -- enormous tech complexes with soaring demand for data processing and storage in the burgeoning era of artificial intelligence.

“The Korean market is primed for hyperscale data center investment,” the executive at the Korean unit of the US commercial real estate services firm told The Korea Herald in a recent interview, citing the nation’s high internet penetration rate exceeding 90 percent, widespread utilization of smartphones and a well-established infrastructure.

“Also, the government has not created a moratorium like Singapore. I think certain markets that are closing create opportunity in Korea,” he added.

In 2019, the Singaporean government decided to implement a temporary halt in the expansion of data center facilities due to the substantial number of existing data centers in the country.

At that time, Singapore had over 60 data centers, collectively consuming 357 megawatts of power. This energy consumption accounted for more than seven percent of the country's total electricity usage. The restriction was lifted last year.

Pritchard also foresees that an increasing number of global firms that use AI-based technologies and services like OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT, will contribute to increasing the demand for data centers in the country in the near future as well.

“Demand on data centers to power this new technology is going up," he said.

“Korean companies will start to have their own AI platforms as well. And self-build is preferable but it's not always easy."

Last year, the significance of data centers also became increasingly evident for many industry insiders here when two major Korean tech giants, Kakao and Naver, experienced service disruptions as a result of a fire at a data center located in Pangyo, just south of Seoul.

This incident served as a stark reminder of the critical role data centers play, and the impact their malfunction can have on businesses and individuals in Korea.