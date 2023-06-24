 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Yoon, Thuong pledge to strengthen bilateral ties at state dinner

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Jun 24, 2023 - 11:19       Updated : Jun 24, 2023 - 12:43
President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is on a state visit to Vietnam, toasts Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong at a state dinner held at the Hanoi International Convention Center on Friday. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is on a state visit to Vietnam, toasts Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong at a state dinner held at the Hanoi International Convention Center on Friday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is on a state visit to Vietnam, attended a state dinner hosted by Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong on Friday, expressing his hopes for stronger friendship and vowing to increase investment in the nation.

"We must continue to increase investment and support for future generations of both countries for prosperity for the next 100 years,” Yoon said at the dinner held at the International Convention Center in Hanoi, on the second day of Yoon's three-day state visit to Vietnam.

Yoon said the two countries agreed to strengthen strategic cooperation in the fields of diplomacy and security, and expand the horizon of cooperation to new fields such as key mineral supply chains, new and renewable energy, and innovative science and technology.

Thuong said Yoon's visit was an important initial step toward the shared journey of the two nations as steadfast friends and valued partners.

"Let us join forces so that this remarkable relationship can go farther," he said.

The two leaders celebrated the birthday of Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, who accompanied President Yoon on an economic mission during the day.

According to Yoon's spokesperson Kim Eun-hye, the Vietnamese side arranged a celebration at the state dinner upon learning about Lee's birthday. A cake was prepared, and a celebratory performance took place on the premises.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114