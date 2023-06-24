Yoon, Thuong pledge to strengthen bilateral ties at state dinner

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is on a state visit to Vietnam, toasts Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong at a state dinner held at the Hanoi International Convention Center on Friday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is on a state visit to Vietnam, attended a state dinner hosted by Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong on Friday, expressing his hopes for stronger friendship and vowing to increase investment in the nation.

"We must continue to increase investment and support for future generations of both countries for prosperity for the next 100 years,” Yoon said at the dinner held at the International Convention Center in Hanoi, on the second day of Yoon's three-day state visit to Vietnam.

Yoon said the two countries agreed to strengthen strategic cooperation in the fields of diplomacy and security, and expand the horizon of cooperation to new fields such as key mineral supply chains, new and renewable energy, and innovative science and technology.

Thuong said Yoon's visit was an important initial step toward the shared journey of the two nations as steadfast friends and valued partners.

"Let us join forces so that this remarkable relationship can go farther," he said.

The two leaders celebrated the birthday of Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, who accompanied President Yoon on an economic mission during the day.

According to Yoon's spokesperson Kim Eun-hye, the Vietnamese side arranged a celebration at the state dinner upon learning about Lee's birthday. A cake was prepared, and a celebratory performance took place on the premises.