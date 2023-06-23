Korean companies eye new business opportunities in Vietnam

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol greets business leaders at a banquet for his economic delegation in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Accompanying South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on his state visit to Vietnam as part of the presidential delegation, South Korean companies were seen ramping up their business ties in the Southeast Asian country.

In a banquet inviting his largest economic delegation on Thursday, Yoon urged the business leaders to take the lead to explore new business opportunities with Vietnam, which is South Korea's third-largest trading partner.

"New opportunities are being created for South Korea, which has stronger ties with Vietnam than other countries," Yoon said in his opening speech at the banquet.

"The business environment is harsh amid the global economy slowing down, the supply chain disturbed and with energy and climate crisis. To overcome the difficulties, (Korean companies) should be able to find (opportunities) in Vietnam which is at the center of renewing global supply chain, and has a rising consumer market."

Industry leaders including the top four conglomerate chiefs -- Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Euisun and LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo -- attended the event on the first day of the three-day state visit.