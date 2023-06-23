 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Business

Korean companies eye new business opportunities in Vietnam

Daewoo E&C joins presidential economic delegation to ramp up full-fledged effort to support Busan Expo bid

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jun 23, 2023 - 18:06       Updated : Jun 23, 2023 - 18:06
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol greets business leaders at a banquet for his economic delegation in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Thursday. (Yonhap)
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol greets business leaders at a banquet for his economic delegation in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Accompanying South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on his state visit to Vietnam as part of the presidential delegation, South Korean companies were seen ramping up their business ties in the Southeast Asian country.

In a banquet inviting his largest economic delegation on Thursday, Yoon urged the business leaders to take the lead to explore new business opportunities with Vietnam, which is South Korea's third-largest trading partner.

"New opportunities are being created for South Korea, which has stronger ties with Vietnam than other countries," Yoon said in his opening speech at the banquet.

"The business environment is harsh amid the global economy slowing down, the supply chain disturbed and with energy and climate crisis. To overcome the difficulties, (Korean companies) should be able to find (opportunities) in Vietnam which is at the center of renewing global supply chain, and has a rising consumer market."

Industry leaders including the top four conglomerate chiefs -- Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Euisun and LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo -- attended the event on the first day of the three-day state visit.

A Daewoo Construction and Engineering roadside display welcomes the South Korean president to Vietnam, and also promotes Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Daewoo E&C)
A Daewoo Construction and Engineering roadside display welcomes the South Korean president to Vietnam, and also promotes Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Daewoo E&C)

Daewoo Construction and Engineering Chairman Jung Won-ju, who doubles as chairman of Herald Corp., also attended the business roundtable meeting, participating as a member of the presidential delegation.

With Daewoo E&C working on the Starlake City project in Hanoi, Jung met with a number of key officials of the Vietnamese government and discussed collaboration opportunities. Starlake City is one of the largest urban redevelopment projects Daewoo has undertaken, involving luxury residential, commercial and administrative centers around the West Lake in the country's capital.

Daewoo E&C was the first Korean company to tap into Vietnam, and the Southeast Asian country is one of the key target markets for Daewoo, along with Libya, Iraq and Nigeria.

The construction firm also installed a roadside display welcoming the president's visit to Vietnam, and also to promote Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.



By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114