[Coffee Klatch] Puff Out, new hideout in eastern Seoul for coffee, classic hip-hop lovers

Seoul has over 25,000 cafes with many opening and closing each year. The Korea Herald visits unique cafes in Seoul that satisfy people’s tastes for both coffee and atmosphere with the aim of experiencing coffee drinking as a culture. – Ed.

Facade of Puff Out in Seongsu-dong, Seoul (Kim Da-sol/The Korea Herald)

Seongsu-dong in Seoul has been likened to parts of Brooklyn for many reasons. Its eclectic, industrial vibe from its origin as the home of shoe-making studios and car repair centers for decades attracts those in their 20s and 30s to the neighborhood. Showrooms of fashion brands and restaurants -- from high-end to modest eateries -- come and go here, but what makes Seongsu bustle is the presence of cafes. From the flagship coffee shops of famous brands to uniquely local cafes, cafes are ubiquitous here. Opened just two weeks ago, Puff Out stands out for at least one thing for sure. Its facade -- which doubles as its entryway -- resembles a giant speaker, which was designed to deliver the message that visitors who come here will be drawn into this dreamlike hideout for coffee and music. “Only those who are thrown into this place can experience its warmth, which is a twist from their expectations seeing this place from the outside,” Cha Do-yun, CEO of Puff Out, told The Korea Herald.

"Crystalphobia" is installed inside cafe Puff Out. (Kim Da-sol/The Korea Herald)

Inside, the cafe is filled with 8,548 pieces of crystal hanging from the ceiling. Underneath the crystals is a shallow, rectangular pool of water at the cafe's center. “The crystal artwork, called 'Crystalphobia,' gives a dreamy feeling to those looking at it, as lights are being reflected through the many facets of the crystals. This suits the mood we aim to give,” Cha said, adding that the water underneath was installed to show how the sound of of the hip-hop tunes played inside the cafe ripple like waves of water. What fills the cafe is not just the aroma of its signature dark chocolate-like, strong coffee beans specially blended at Caffe Museo, but also the weighty hip-hop music of the 1990s from the US' East Coast -- or boom bap -- that plays on the speakers. “That’s why we named our coffee blend 'East blend,'” Cha said.

Clockwise from top: Cafe Puff Out's signature honey marron, puff nut latte and lotus butter bar (Kim Da-sol/The Korea Herald)