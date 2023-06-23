[Today’s K-pop] Ateez’s 9th EP sells 1.5m in 1st week

(Credit: KQ Entertainment)

Ateez's ninth EP sold more than 1.52 million units in its first week, according to agency KQ Entertainment on Friday. Sales of “The World Ep. 2: Outlaw,” which came out last week, surpasses that of its previous EP, “The World Ep. 1: Movement,” at 930,000 last year. The new album topped Oricon’s daily album ranking and worldwide iTunes albums chart as well as a number of weekly albums charts at home. The music video for main track “Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers)” received 10 million views on YouTube in eight hours. The EP comes about six months after its single album, “Spin Off: From the Witness,” that hit Billboard 200 at No. 3 and stayed on for two more weeks. Boy band ＆Team begins promoting 2nd EP in Korea

(Credit: Hybe Labels Japan)

Boy band ＆Team on Thursday appeared for the first time in a television music chart show, as it starts promoting its second EP in Korea. The nine members performed the Korean-language version of “Firework” and “Scent of You” from EP “First Howling: WE,” which topped all three weekly album rankings of Oricon, the chart announced Tuesday. The EP was No. 1 on Oricon’s weekly combined album ranking, weekly album ranking and weekly digital album ranking, after staying atop its daily album rankings for five days. It also landed atop Billboard Japan’s hot albums, download albums and top album sales charts dated Wednesday. The rookie band held a media showcase on Sunday in Tokyo after dropping the EP on Wednesday last week. Before the showcase, it greeted fans first through a fan meet tour in Japan, visiting three cities for seven meetings. OneUs’ Seoho to resume activities

(Credit: RBW Entertainment)

Seoho of OneUs will return from his break and join the team’s activities, said agency RBW Entertainment on Friday. Doctors found cartilage damage in his right knee, after he complained of pains last month. Although he is still recovering from the knee injury, he is eager to get back on track, his company said. He was last seen on stage with his bandmates at a group concert in Busan late last month, although he had to sit on a stool. It was the band’s final performance for “Erase Me,” the lead track from ninth EP “Pygmalion.” “Erase Me” ranked No. 17 on Billboard’s list of the Hot Trending Songs Powered by Twitter. The five members will perform at RBW’s first all-group concert slated for July 16, along with Mamaoo+ and Oh My Girl. Purple Kiss’ Swan to drop solo single

(Credit: RBW Entertainment)