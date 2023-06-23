SK hynix introduces data center memory solutions at HPE conference

SK hynix’s exhibition booth launched at HPE Discover 2023 in Las Vegas is shown in this photo provided by the South Korean chipmaker on Friday. (SK hynix)

SK hynix, the world’s third-largest memory chipmaker, said Friday it introduced its next-generation memory technologies and products at an IT conference in the US.

The Korean tech giant said it joined the HPE Discover 2023 event held by Hewlett Packard as an exhibitor, showcasing its industry-leading memory solutions for data centers. The annual conference was held in Las Vegas for three days starting Tuesday.

SK said it showcased PS1010 E3.S, a high-performance Peripheral Component Interconnect Express 1 Gen5-based eSSD, and DDR5 RDIMM, a DRAM module for servers applied with a sub-13 nm process.

In a joint promotion with HPE, SK said it tested the capabilities of the two products to Gen11, the host company’s latest server range.

SK said it also presented its latest advanced memory solutions at the showroom, including the High Bandwidth Memory 3, which has recently attracted attention with the rise of generative artificial intelligence.

SK said it also showcased the CXL3 memory, an interconnect technology that enables efficient scaling of memory bandwidth and capacity and PIM4, a next-generation memory chip with computing capabilities.

Solidigm, which is a subsidiary firm of SK hynix, also presented its product portfolio, including the PCIe Gen4 NVMe5-based SSD.

At the conference, SK said it held a session to discuss about the role and vision of memory solutions in the future.

SK hynix Vice President Lim Eui-cheol of the solution development division also highlighted how PIM semiconductors can increase the efficiency of generative pre-trained transformers, or GPT, the company said.

Two other presentations were held on the trends in SSD storage technology for next-generation servers, and how DDR5 is set to be the standard for next-generation DRAM in the era of big data.

“Going forward, we plan to not only strengthen our partnerships with key customers but also showcase our unprecedented, next-generation memory solutions,” Kim Seok, the head of GSM Strategy at SK hynix said.