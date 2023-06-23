 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
KIS
Business

Yoon challenges S. Korean businesses to invest in Vietnam

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 23, 2023 - 09:31       Updated : Jun 23, 2023 - 09:31
President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers remarks during dinner with a South Korean business delegation at a hotel in Hanoi on Thursday. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers remarks during dinner with a South Korean business delegation at a hotel in Hanoi on Thursday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol challenged a group of South Korean businesspeople on Thursday to invest in Vietnam's emerging markets, saying he believes they hold the key to overcoming various global risks.

Yoon made the remark during dinner with a South Korean business delegation accompanying him on his three-day state visit to Vietnam.

The 205-member delegation, the largest yet under the current administration, includes Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung.

"The business environment is very difficult, with the global economic slowdown, supply chain disruptions and the energy and climate crises," Yoon said during the dinner at a hotel in Hanoi.

"I believe the answer to overcoming these crises can be found here in Vietnam, which is the center of the global supply chain realignment and an emerging consumer market," he said.

Yoon explained that Vietnam is building an innovation ecosystem with the aim of becoming an advanced nation by 2045, improving its power and communications infrastructure, and pushing large-scale projects to develop its industries and accelerate the digital transition.

"A new opportunity is opening up for South Korea, which, more than any other nation, has a tight connection link to Vietnam," he said. "I ask you to take the lead in accepting the challenge. The results you produce will become a new engine for our economy."

Referring to himself as a "Republic of Korea salesman," Yoon again offered to do everything possible to help South Korean businesses export their goods and win overseas orders.

"If you find anything difficult or unreasonable while doing business, please tell our government at any time," he said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114