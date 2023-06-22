[New in Korean] Zombie webtoon spinoff fills gap between 'Train to Busan,' 'Peninsula'

"Peninsula Prequel 631"

Story by Yeon Sang-ho

Munhakdongne Publishing

South Korean zombie apocalypse film “Train to Busan” (2016), directed by Yeon Sang-ho and starring Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, Don Lee and Choi Woo-shik, sold over 10 million cinema tickets in Korea, reigniting the zombie fad in the entertainment scene.

Its sequel, “Peninsula” (2020), featuring Gang Dong-won and Lee Jung-hyun, also attracted much attention from zombie fans. In “Peninsula,” one character in particular, Captain Seo, the leader of rogue militia Unit 631 played by Koo Kyo-hwan, captivated the audience with his wild, crazed eyes.

Set in a dystopian Korea within the same zombie apocalypse universe created by Yeon, the three-volume webtoon takes place three years after the events of "Train to Busan" and one year before "Peninsula." It follows the story of Min-jung and her family, who were initially rescued by Unit 8631, the predecessor to Unit 631.

The story delves into the untold narrative of Min-jung’s first encounter with Unit 8631, the transformation of Captain Seo from a dedicated soldier to a wicked antagonist, the loss of humanity among the unit members, and the escalating conflicts among the surviving humans that ultimately lead to a catastrophic event.

While the webtoon spinoff serves as a bridge connecting the two films, occasionally incorporating scenes from Yeon's previous works as well as his lower-budget animated film "Seoul Station," it also stands alone as a thrilling zombie read with its original characters driving the story forward.