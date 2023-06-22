 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Business

SK to honor US war veterans with memorial stone

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Jun 22, 2023 - 15:40       Updated : Jun 22, 2023 - 15:40
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won (left) meets Annelie Weber, the widow of the late US Army Col. William E. Weber, during a ceremony celebrating the completion of the Wall of Remembrance at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington DC, in July 2022. (SK Group)
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won (left) meets Annelie Weber, the widow of the late US Army Col. William E. Weber, during a ceremony celebrating the completion of the Wall of Remembrance at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington DC, in July 2022. (SK Group)

SK Group said Thursday it will honor two late US veterans who fought in the Korean War in 1950-1953 with a memorial stone, in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the South Korea-US alliance this year.

SK and the Korea-US Alliance Foundation joined hands to establish the memorial stone to honor the late Col. William E. Weber and the late Maj. Gen. John Kirk Singlaub.

The conglomerate, Korea's second largest by revenue, will sponsor the cost of creating the monument, with the foundation taking charge of its design and production, SK said.

The memorial stone will be established this October in Imjingak Pyeonghwa Nuri Park in Paju, Gyeonggi Province.

"SK was able to take a step from the ruins of the war and the strong alliance between two countries, and Korea was able to emerge as one of the top 10 economies, thanks to the sacrifices of Korean War veterans," an SK Group official said.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the South Korea-US alliance, as well as the 70th anniversary of the founding of the conglomerate.

Weber participated in the Korean War as a member of the 187th Airborne Regimental Combat Team. In 1950, he played an active part in the Battle of Incheon and the Second Battle of Seoul. He lost his right arm and right leg in the Battle of Wonju in the following year.

Overcoming these obstacles, he devoted himself to shedding light on the Korean War in the US, taking the lead in establishing the 19 stainless monuments and the Wall of Remembrance at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C.

Singlaub, who commanded a battalion during the Korean War, was part of a campaign strongly opposing the decision of the US administration to withdraw the United States Forces Korea in 1977.

The two passed away last year and were buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

In 2021, SK donated $1 million to build a memorial wall promoted by Weber. Group Chairman Chey Tae-won also met Annelie Weber, the widow of the late colonel, and conveyed his gratitude and condolences in person.



By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114