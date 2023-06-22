 Back To Top
Business

Innocean tops client satisfaction ranking in Spain

By Yu Ji-soo
Published : Jun 22, 2023 - 15:14       Updated : Jun 22, 2023 - 15:14
Innocean Worldwide logo (Innocean Worldwide)
Innocean Worldwide logo (Innocean Worldwide)

Innocean Worldwide, the marketing and communications agency affiliated with Hyundai Motor Group, said Thursday that its Spanish subsidiary has recently topped a client satisfaction ranking conducted by Spain’s biggest consulting and marketing research firm Scopen.

Some 1,600 local marketers participated in Scopen’s latest survey, evaluating agencies with more than five advertisers based on criteria such as creative and strategic planning skills, price competitiveness and digital capabilities.

Innocean Spain ranked first out of the 55 total agencies in the "Client Lead Agency" category, the company said. This category evaluates agencies that specialize in overall marketing communications for clients and provide optimal solutions.

The company earned a positive rating of 87.5 percent, more than double the average of 30.4 percent in the category.

“We have internalized all the services that our clients need in Spain, including digital media, web and social media management, content production and data analysis, in order to enhance customer satisfaction. These efforts have yielded visible results,” said a company official.

Innocean Spain has also been actively engaged in expanding its business, including acquiring new advertisers such as Fonditel, a financial subsidiary of Spain's largest telecommunications company Telefonica, and Aelis, an IT company that provides enterprise resource planning and business management solutions.

"We are pleased to have achieved this ranking from a reputable research firm in Spain,” said Jeremy Seo, CEO of Innocean Worldwide. “We will continue to carry out various campaigns centered around the digital domain that meet the needs of both existing and new clients, not only in Spain but all throughout Europe.”



By Yu Ji-soo (jisooyu123@heraldcorp.com)
