Dubai’s Global Education Venture partners with King’s College

Global Education Venture, an educational company based in Dubai, has joined hands with boarding school King’s College to provide British education to students across the world.

This partnership aims to establish British schools across regions including South Korea, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Macao, India and Nepal. More regions will be added to the list going forward.

Based on the agreement, Global Education Venture has been granted exclusive rights to establish and develop King’s College across the previously mentioned regions. Top investors and partners of the venture plan to invest around 968 billion won ($748 billion) to develop the schools.

Schools established through this partnership will provide learning opportunities for students to benefit from King’s College’s holistic education. These schools will cater to students from age groups of 3 to 18 years old and offer Cambridge curriculum lessons such as IGCSE, A Levels or the IB Diploma.

“Our schools will encourage and develop a global perspective and instill key skills of critical and creative thinking and problem solving, along with a respect for core values of honesty, loyalty, perseverance and compassion,” said Linda Nash, chair of governors at King’s College.

Richard Biggs, CEO of Global Education Ventures, added that schools like King’s College “offer an approach to education that is of immense value to children everywhere.”