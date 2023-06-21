[Newsmaker] Universal Ballet's Kang Mi-sun wins best female dancer at Benois de la Danse

Kang Mi-sun, a principal dancer at Universal Ballet in Seoul, has won the top prize at the prestigious Benois de la Danse, an annual ballet competition held in Moscow.

Kang, along with China's Qiu Yunting, jointly received the best female dancer award at the awards ceremony held at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow on Tuesday, according to the organizing committee.

Kang was honored with the award for her role as a widow who bids farewell to her husband in "Mirinaegil,” an original production choreographed by Universal Ballet artistic director Bingxian Liu, which premiered at the National Theater of Korea in March. The piece is part of Universal Ballet's original creative production, “Korea Emotion.”

"I didn't expect to win because the candidates were such great dancers. I was just grateful to be nominated. It's such an honor to receive this huge award," said Kang through a press release issued by Universal Ballet on Wednesday.

"Above all, I am happy to introduce Korea's creative ballet to the world. The uniquely Korean feeling of 'jeong' (in the performance) must have been conveyed to the judges," she said.

Other nominees for this year included May Nagahisa from the Mariinsky Theatre in Russia; Malika Elchibayeva from Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theater; Elizaveta Kokoreva from Bolshoi Theatre of Russia; Dorothee Gilbert from Paris Opera Ballet.