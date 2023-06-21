[Herald Review] Lee Soon-jae's charisma shines in final turn as 'King Lear'

Veteran actor Lee Soon-jae, recently wrapped up a 16-day run of “King Lear” on Sunday at the LG Arts Center in Gangseo-gu, Seoul.

The 88-year-old -- the oldest actor still active in Korea -- commanded the stage for 200 minutes, in captivating performance as Shakespeare’s tragic ruler.

Having completed the 16 performances from June 1-18, Lee expressed his gratitude through a statement released by the production company, Theater Yeonwoo, Monday: “I would like to thank all the actors, staff, production team and above all, the audience who filled the seats.”

With unwavering commitment and remarkable passion, Lee was the undeniable star of the production.

Despite being on stage for most of the play, his charismatic presence remained strong. So thoroughly did he prepare his lines, he could deliver them in his sleep, he said in an interview with The Korea Herald in May.