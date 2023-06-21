Volvo’s crossover lineup offers complete adventure package

Ahead of this year’s vacation season, carmakers are increasingly launching crossover vehicles that combine the comfort of sedans with the roominess of SUVs, allowing drivers to enjoy recreational and leisure activities.

Swedish carmaker Volvo is no exception. Its crossover lineup, dubbed “Cross Country,” offers an “All-Road Package” suitable not only for outdoor activities like travel and camping, but also for daily driving.

According to the carmaker, the lineup consists of the V60 CC and V90 CC, which provide ample cargo space with capacities of 1,441 liters and 1,526 liters, respectively, when the second-row seats are folded. Additionally, the low ceiling ensures sedan-like comfort, the carmaker added.

The exterior design touts a refined appearance, showcasing modern elegance combined with dynamic front and rear details. The interior -- incorporating Scandinavian design concepts -- simultaneously offers practicality and novelty, featuring advanced air purification that can filter fine dust particles and a high-end audio system from Bowers & Wilkins, a British brand.

All trims are equipped with the advanced safety system, IntelliSafe. Some features include Pilot Assist II, which assists steering by maintaining a safe distance with preceding vehicles and lane-keeping, and City Safety, which detects objects and humans before triggering the emergency brake.

The models also come with a comprehensive T-map infotainment service, which was jointly developed with navigation service provider T-map Mobility with a 30 billion won ($23 million) investment. Through the service, users can access an innovative GPS system, an AI assistant service called Nugu and a music streaming platform called Flo, without additional device connections.

Notably, both the V60 CC and V90 CC have been selected as "Editors' Choice" cars by US automotive magazine Car and Driver for four consecutive years.

The Cross Country lineup has proven its competitiveness within the domestic market as well, with a growth rate of 43 percent in sales compared to the same period last year.

In the first five months of this year, the two cars sold a combined 687 units in Korea, up from the 481 units sold during the first five months of 2022.