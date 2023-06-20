Yoon presents Korea's vision for Busan as expo race heats up in Paris

President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers a presentation to express Busan's bid to host the World Expo 2030 in Paris on Tuesday. (Joint Press Corps)

PARIS -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday presented South Korea's vision for hosting the World Expo 2030 in Busan, highlighting the nation's strength in culture, digitalization, green technology and its commitment to a shared future at the final presentation session held in Paris.

In his speech, which was livestreamed worldwide, the president stressed the country's will to make the exhibition a platform to address the most pressing challenges the world is facing, both at present and in the future, and that Asia's fourth-largest economy is the a qualified candidate to host the event, which started in 1851.

“The Busan Expo will be a venue for creating new business opportunities,” Yoon said in English as the Korean team's final presenter. “Korea’s state of the art digital technology will provide a fantastic stage for exchange.”

Yoon noted that the war 70 years ago devastated Korea. But “thanks to the help of the international community,” Korea transformed itself into an economic powerhouse of high-tech industry and innovative technology.

“Korea wishes to give back to the international community what it has received thus far,” he said.

He said Korea is fulfilling 1,258 ODA projects with member states of the Bureau International des Expositions. Yoon said Korea is committed to providing the largest ever assistance package for the more than 110 member states that are participating.

Addressing the country's experience of hosting global events including the 1993 Daejeon Expo, the 2012 Yeosu Expo, the 1988 Summer Olympics, the 2002 FIFA World Cup and the 2018 Winter Olympics, Yoon said Korea is united and Busan is ready.

He wrapped up his speech, stressing that the 2030 Busan Expo aims for international unity.

"The 2030 Busan Expo will be remembered as (an event) shifting our priority from competition to solidarity,” he said.