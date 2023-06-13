Yoon to head to Paris to rally support for Busan World Expo 2030

President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to attend the General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions in Paris, where he will showcase the vision of the 2030 Busan World Expo and rally international support.

The BIE General Assembly is scheduled to take place in Paris on June 20-21, with the fourth presentation taking place on the first day. This presentation will be livestreamed worldwide via the BIE's official YouTube channel. The order of the presentations will be as follows: Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh, South Korea’s Busan and Italy’s Rome.

Presiding over a livestreamed Cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning, Yoon officially confirmed his visit to Paris.

“The government, the private sector, the central and local governments have been making all-round efforts as a one team to host the 2030 Busan World Expo,” he said.

Yoon added he consistently advocated for it during his meetings with foreign leaders.

"The presentation at the General Assembly, attended by all 171 member countries, will provide an opportunity to showcase the distinctive vision of the Busan Expo," he stated, urging his Cabinet members to actively pursue the hosting of the 2030 Busan Expo whenever opportunities arise.

He also instructed them to address pending matters with greater diligence, ensuring smooth governance in his absence during his visit to Paris.

Leaders of the nation’s top conglomerates will also support the presentation by accompanying Yoon. Yoon’s overseas trip is anticipated to be accompanied by Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group chief Chung Euisun and LG Group leader Koo Kwang-mo.

The host country for the World Expo will be determined through a vote by BIE members immediately after the final competition presentations, scheduled to take place at the end of November. The presentations will serve as the concluding promotional activity for the candidate countries.