Kim Jae-kyung's timber architecture showcased at Hanyang University

An exhibition on the work of architect Kim Jae-kyung introduces his exploration of East Asian timber architecture, at Hanyang University Museum in Seoul. (Hanyang University Museum)

Gongpo are commonly found in centuries-old wooden structures here such as the Mireukjeon hall of the temple Geumsansa in Gimje, North Jeolla Province from the Joseon era and Muryangsujeon hall of the temple Buseoksa in Yeongju, North Gyeongsang Province. The architects have been designated as national treasures.

Kim has delved into East Asia’s wooden architecture, comparing the styles of Korea, Japan and China, and came to focus on the structure of brackets – "gongpo" in Korean -- the architectural elements under the roof used to hold the roof's weight and serve as decorative features.

Hanyang University Museum currently has on display a solo exhibition introducing the work of architect Kim Jae-kyung, an associate professor at Hanyang University in Seoul and director of the JK-AR architecture practice. Kim's work explores how legacies of East Asia’s wooden architecture can be applied in contemporary ways.

The exhibition has a section where visitors can assemble elements to help them understand the structure of brackets, or "gongpo," which are widely used in Korea's wooden architecture. (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald)

"Gongpo has become a huge inspiration for me when it comes to architectural design. When I began to study gongpo, there was little information about the element anywhere else in Korea, Japan or China. That is why I am researching the structure," Kim said at a lecture on May 23 at the museum. He plans to publish a book about Korea's wooden architecture based on his research.

Kim’s completed projects include the House of Three Trees in Sangju, North Gyeongsang Province, and the Pavilion of Floating Lights in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province. Among his ongoing projects is the House for Contemplation in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.

The architecture exhibition is part of the university museum’s “Pavilion of Contemplation: Reinventing East Asian Timber Architecture” project that kicked off in May to commemorate the university’s 84th anniversary. Kim was chosen for the project, which is financially supported by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The university project opened on May 3 with an outdoor installation at Yeollin Songhyeon, a 37,000-square-meter space in Songhyeon-dong between Gwanghwamun and Anguk Station in central Seoul, unveiling Kim’s newly created Pavilion of Contemplation, set up in the public space for two weeks. The pavilion has since been moved to Hanyang University to offer a rest space for students.

The exhibition runs through July 31 at Hanyang University Museum in Seongdong-gu, northern Seoul. The museum is closed Sundays.