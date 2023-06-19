 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
KIS
National

NK rebukes officials for failed satellite

By Choi Si-young
Published : Jun 19, 2023 - 17:54       Updated : Jun 19, 2023 - 18:08
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (center) chairs a key three-day party meeting that ended Sunday in Pyongyang, North Korea in this photo released by the Korean Central News Agency on Monday. (KCNA-Yonhap)
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (center) chairs a key three-day party meeting that ended Sunday in Pyongyang, North Korea in this photo released by the Korean Central News Agency on Monday. (KCNA-Yonhap)

North Korea called the botched attempt last month to launch a military reconnaissance satellite the “most serious failure,” vowing to try a second launch without offering exact dates at the ruling party’s key meeting held from Friday to Sunday.

According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency on Monday, officials responsible for the May 31 launch were rebuked at the plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, which leader Kim Jong-un chaired.

“Those officials and scientists were instructed to thoroughly learn from the failed launch and quickly prepare for a successful second launch,” the KCNA said, though it did not detail a timeline. “A task was given to lay groundwork for breakthroughs on space development and reconnaissance capability of the Korean People’s Army,” it added.

In an unusually candid admission of a rocket failure prompted by engine and fuel problems, North Korea said the day after the first launch that it would prepare for a second launch.

Pyongyang still claims it had planned to put a spy satellite into orbit to closely monitor US military activities, but the US and South Korea believe the launch was a cover for advancing missile technology, because the launch uses the same ballistic missile technology. United Nations sanctions ban the North from using such technology.

Separately, the KCNA said Kim Yong-chol, a former party official in charge of inter-Korean affairs as head of the United Front Department, was named as an alternate member of the ruling party’s politburo in a major political comeback.

A close aide to leader Kim Jong-un, Kim Yong-chol was sidelined after a 2019 Hanoi summit between North Korea and the US failed to yield any agreement. Kim had taken part in negotiations with his US counterpart, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Meanwhile, the three-day meeting discussed the economy, stressing ensuring self-sufficiency in its food supply. But leader Kim Jong-un did not deliver a speech at the meeting -- a rare moment that officials in Seoul attribute to potentially worsening economic conditions in North Korea.

“The satellite launch ended in a failure and there was not much economic progress Kim could boast. We believe those may have to do with Kim not appearing on the scene,” Koo Byoung-sam, a spokesperson for the Unification Ministry in Seoul, said at a briefing Monday. Earlier this year, the ministry said the food conditions in North Korea seemed to have worsened.



By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114